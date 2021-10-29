Cardinals' Ward carted off after violent kickoff collision

Ward went low to tackle Hill in the third quarter Thursday night and had his head knocked backward. The crowd let out a collective groan as players from both sidelines ran out to check on him.

Arizona's trainers rushed out to the field to check on Ward and worked on him for several minutes before strapping him to a stretcher as the entire Cardinals team watched on the field. Ward was able to move his arms and gave a thumbs up as fans applauded while he was carted off.