Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP award

The seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner was runner-up for NL MVP in 2013 and 2015, then finished third in 2017 — all with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He came in sixth last year with the Cardinals.

Machado batted .298 with 32 homers, 102 RBIs and an .898 OPS. He had 37 doubles and scored 100 runs to lead the Padres into the playoffs with a wild-card berth.

Arenado hit .293 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs, sparkling on defense at third base again to earn a 10th consecutive Gold Glove to begin his career. He had 42 doubles and an .891 OPS.

Powered by Goldschmidt and Arenado, the Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second division title in the last four years. They were swept at home by the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round.

Balloting was conducted before the postseason.

The AL MVP award will be announced later Thursday, with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge expected to win for the first time after hitting 62 home runs to break the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.

The other finalists are Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez.

