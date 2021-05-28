Cardinals' Martinez has no-hit bid end in 7th inning

Martinez also had a hit at the plate, delivering a single in the second inning that was part of a three-run rally.

Martinez was trying to become the seventh pitcher to throw a no-hitter in 2021, even though the season isn't even one-third through the schedule. Seven no-hitters in a season would have tied the record for the most since 1900 and be one shy of the all-time mark set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

He would have joined San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 9), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports