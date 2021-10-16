Cardinals coach Kingsbury, 2 others to miss Sunday vs Browns

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will be sidelined for the NFL's only unbeaten team.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who has head coaching experience in Denver, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities for Arizona, which is 5-0 for the first time since 1974. Additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff, the team said Friday.