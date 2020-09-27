Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Cardinals starter Austin Gomber allowed one run, one hit and two walks and struck out three over four innings.

Giovanny Gallegos (2-0), Génesis Cabera and Alex Reyes combined to pitch the final five innings. Reyes got his first save.

Brett Anderson (4-4) surrendered a triple to Bader and a walk to Tyler O’Neill to start the third inning before departing with a blister on his left index finger. Anderson opened the season on the injured list with a blister on the same finger and did not make his debut until Aug. 3.

Freddy Peralta replaced him a day after being activated from the paternity list, and O’Neill promptly stole second. Kolten Wong then hit a line drive off Peralta’s leg that Peralta threw into right field to score Bader and O’Neill.

Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong each added RBI singles to push the St. Louis lead to 4-0.

After Milwaukee scored in the top of the fifth, Bader hit his fifth home run of the season.

THREE TIMES THE FUN:

Yadier Molina grounded into a triple play in the eighth inning when he hit a one hop grounder to Jace Peterson at third base in the eighth inning. It was Milwaukee’s first triple play since Sept. 23, 2016, when Cincinnati’s Joey Votto lined out to first base. Molina was also the last Cardinals player to hit into a triple play when he grounded out to third base at Boston on Aug. 15, 2017.

TRAINING ROOM

Cardinals: St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that RHP Dakota Hudson will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Monday. Hudson went 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts before leaving his start on Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh with right elbow discomfort after two innings.

UP NEXT

Brewers: The Brewers head to Los Angeles and will likely be without two of their top starters in Anderson and Corbin Burnes, who sustained a left oblique injury on Thursday.

Cardinals: This will be the fourth postseason series between St. Louis and San Diego, who faced each other in 1996, 2005, and 2006 in the Division Series.

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Eric Yardley throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson looks down at his hand before leaving with an injury during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader loses his helmet on his way to a triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis.