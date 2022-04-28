Cardinals' Arenado, Cabrera suspended for brawl with Mets

Arenado is off to one of the best starts of his career. He leads the NL in slugging percentage at .703. He is second in hitting with a .375 average and tops the Cardinals in all three Triple Crown categories.

Cabrera is 1-0 with a 2.06 ERA in seven appearances.

No punches were thrown in the scrum.

López was fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for the pitch, which came an inning after Mets hitter J.D. Davis was plunked on the foot — New York's MLB-leading 19th batter hit this season and the fourth in two games against St. Louis. López was high-fived by teammates when he returned to the dugout.

Pitchers Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals and Taijuan Walker of the Mets were also fined undisclosed amounts for joining the brawl while on the injured list.

