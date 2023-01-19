Cardinal says book by Benedict XVI's secretary 'unseemly'

But he said then that he was heartened by a letter he had received from an unnamed cardinal “confrere” in the days before the conclave began, urging him to follow whatever God had in store for him.

In the book, Gaenswein revealed that it was Schoenborn who penned the letter, noting that he was one of the few people who addressed Benedict with the informal “you” — something not even Benedict’s closest Vatican collaborators ever did. Schoenborn and Ratzinger had known each other since 1972, when the young Dominican priest took a course Ratzinger gave in Regensburg, Germany, and “remained in the tight circle of his former students,” Gaenswein wrote.

In the statement, Schoenborn confirmed “That was the case.” But in another indication of his disagreement that such information had been made public, and so soon after Benedict’s death, he added: “I have deliberately kept silent about it until now.”

Schoenborn, who turns 78 on Sunday, is by many counts eminently "papabile," or having the characteristics of a future pope. Descended from nobility and the son of divorced parents, he shares a strong affinity with Benedict and his conservative allies, but has remained on good terms with Francis. Most significantly, he defended Francis' outreach to divorced and civilly remarried couples as a natural "development" in church doctrine, after Francis came under attack by conservatives.