Cardi B will receive prestigious award from music industry group ASCAP

“Being recognized for the impact my songs have had on the culture means everything to me,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted my platform and my music to stay true to who I am and inspire others to do the same, so this honor is especially meaningful.”

The Voice of the Culture Award is presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, recognizing their success as creators and changemakers. Usher was the recipient of the honor last year.

Cardi B made history in 2020 as the first woman to receive consecutive Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year Awards. She's won 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music awards.

The hip-hop superstar is a Grammy winner whose “Invasion of Privacy” won best rap album in 2019. She's known for hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “WAP.”

“Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women,” said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others, a true testament to her undeniable impact.”