Cardi B says she's hospitalized with medical emergency, will miss music festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B says she has been hospitalized with a medical emergency and will have to miss a Saturday night headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. "It breaks my heart that I wont get to see my fans this weekend."