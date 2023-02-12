Cardi B brings energy at pre-Super Bowl concert, joins crowd

The Grammy winner joyfully danced and performed her biggest jams from “Up” to “I Like It” at the Hall of Fame party early Sunday. She brought high energy into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere at the Gila River Resorts & Casino in Chandler, Arizona.

The crowd rose to their feet and pulled out their phones to capture Cardi B's show as they recited almost word-for-word all the lyrics during her 30-minute set. She kicked off her performance with “Money” as she pranced across the stage.