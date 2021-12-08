journal-news logo
Car plunges into river just above brink of Niagara Falls

A car has entered the Niagara River and is stuck in the rapids near the brink of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A car entered the Niagara River and became stuck in the rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls on Wednesday, the fate of any occupants of the vehicle unknown.

It was not immediately clear how or where the gray car entered the frigid, rushing water or whether anyone was inside.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the car almost completely submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater current in the early afternoon.

The vehicle was about 100 yards (91 meters) from the brink of the falls at Prospect Point, a prime viewing area, The Niagara Gazette reported. Onlookers watched as emergency crews prepared to try to pull the vehicle from the water.

Roads in the area were slippery as a light snow fell.

