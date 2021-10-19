Car carrying migrants crashes in Greece; 1 dead, 9 injured

Police said Tuesday that the seven-seater car had been heading out of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki towards the border when it veered off a highway into a ditch shortly before midnight. A passing motorist alerted emergency services.

Authorities didn't provide any details on the ages or nationalities of the car’s occupants, who police said had paid 150 euros ($175) each to be taken to the border, from where they hoped to make their way to Serbia. It wasn't clear if the Balkan country was their final destination or if they were heading to another country in Europe.