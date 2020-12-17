X

Caps goalie Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition

By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, announcing the news a little more than two months after joining the Washington Capitals.

Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, saying it was a "pretty tough and emotional day."

He said he has been having various tests on his heart “for several weeks” and “unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year.”

The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October.

