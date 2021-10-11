Capone's belongings go for at least $3 million at auction

The Chicago Tribune reports that Capone's family sold several of his belongings, including what was billed as his favorite gun, at auction in California, where his three surviving granddaughters live.

The event, called "A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone,” was held at a private club in Sacramento and attracted nearly 1,000 registered bidders, including 150 who attended the nearly four-hour-long event in person.