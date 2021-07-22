Capitol Police have new chief after Jan. 6 insurrection

The decision comes as the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to determine the best way to secure the Capitol and what direction to take the 2,300-person force that guards the building and the lawmakers inside it and functions as mashup of a national security agency and local police department.

Manger served as chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside Washington, from 2004 to 2019. Before that, he led the Fairfax County, Virginia, police department. Those jobs, as well as a leadership position in the Major Cities Chiefs Association, have made him a familiar face in Washington law enforcement circles and on Capitol Hill.

He will replace acting chief Yogananda Pittman, who was elevated to the role after the agency’s top official, Steven Sund, was forced out a day after the rioting.