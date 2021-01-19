Capitol photos, videos lead to California doctor's arrest

Investigators received tips about Gold's presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, including photographs and videos, according to court filings. A CNN video shows a woman who appears to be Gold walking through the Capitol's National Statuary Hall, while another recording shows her giving a speech to a small group of people, court documents allege.

Gold wrote an open letter in May to President Donald Trump, calling the coronavirus shutdowns “a mass casualty incident.” She has touted hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that Trump said he took because he believes it can prevent COVID-19 even though his own administration has warned it can have deadly side effects. Gold has said she has prescribed the drug to some of her patients with good results.

America’s Frontline Doctors, a group she founded, in July spoke outside U.S. Supreme Court to criticize the pandemic lockdowns. The group has been widely discredited for spreading disinformation about the coronavirus and unproven treatments, and social media platforms have removed its content.

John Strand, the group's communications director, was also arrested Monday on federal charges relating to the insurrection, as was Gina Bisignano, a pro-Trump activist who has been organizing weekly protests in Beverly Hills in support of the president.