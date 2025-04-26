Capitals goalie Thompson and Canadiens counterpart Montembeault each leave Game 3 with injuries

Montreal’s Sam Montembeault exited in favor of Jakub Dobes just past the midway point of the second after grabbing at the back of his left leg. Montembeault was quickly ruled out with a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens won 6-3 to cut the Eastern Conference top-seeded Capitals' series lead to 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday night back at Bell Centre.

Thompson was playing for just the second time since getting injured on a shot to the mask April 2 at Carolina. He was out for 2 1/2 weeks before returning for Washington's playoff opener and was one of his team's best players through the first couple of games.

Thompson took a stick to the head and multiple pucks off his mask Friday night before the collision with Strome that knocked him out of the game. He allowed five goals on 35 shots after just two on 58 over Games 1 and 2 combined.

Montembeault was also a strength in net for the eighth-seeded Canadiens before going down. Dobes, a 23-year-old from Czechia, faced just eight shots in relief and stopped seven of them to pick up his first NHL playoff win in his first appearance.

