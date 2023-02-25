Capitals beat Rangers to end skid, hand NY 4th straight loss

The crowd erupted each time, silencing the many fans in blue who started “Let's Go Rangers!” chants early and had only Goodrow's deflection goal in the first period and one each from Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko in the third to celebrate.

There hasn't been much to be happy about for the Capitals lately, given their struggles and the trade Thursday of defenseman Dmitry Orlov and winger Garnet Hathaway, though this game, with an offensive outburst and Darcy Kuemper's 23 saves, provided a much-needed respite.

Washington is still expected to trade more pending free agents before the deadline but with the win got to 64 points and remains in the thick of the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

The Rangers are solidly in as one of the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division, but another defeat hurt their chances of keeping pace with the second-place New Jersey Devils, who could also make a move or two before the deadline in advance of the teams' potential first-round showdown.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Capitals: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

