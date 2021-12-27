Hamburger icon
Cape Town bells to toll in honor of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

A woman is comforted outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)
A woman is comforted outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

Nation & World
By ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Bells will ring at midday in Cape Town from St. George’s Anglican Cathedral to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Bells will ring in at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90.

The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life.

“We ask all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu,” said the current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

Tutu's body will lie in state at the cathedral in Cape Town on Friday before a requiem mass is held Saturday, Makgoba said. In addition, an ecumenical service will be held for Tutu on Wednesday in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria.

South Africans are laying flowers at the cathedral, in front of Tutu's home in Cape Town's Milnerton area, and in front of his former home in Soweto.

“He knew in his soul that good would triumph over evil, that justice would prevail over iniquity, and that reconciliation would prevail over revenge and recrimination. He knew that apartheid would end, that democracy would come,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said of Tutu, in a nationally broadcast address Sunday night.

“He knew that our people would be free. By the same measure, he was convinced, even to the end of his life, that poverty, hunger and misery can be defeated; that all people can live together in peace, security and comfort,” said Ramaphosa who added that South Africa's flags will be flown at half-staff this week.

Ramaphosa urged all South Africans to “pay respects to the departed and to celebrate life with the exuberance and the purpose of our beloved Archbishop. May we follow in his footsteps. May we too be worthy inheritors of the mantle of service, of selflessness, of courage, and of principled solidarity with the poor and marginalized.”

A woman weeps outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

A woman weeps outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)
A woman weeps outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

People outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

People outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)
People outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

A woman places flowers outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

A woman places flowers outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)
A woman places flowers outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa is lit up in purple on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in memory of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (AP Photo)

Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa is lit up in purple on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in memory of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (AP Photo)
Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa is lit up in purple on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in memory of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (AP Photo)

The City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, is lit up in purple on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in memory of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (AP Photo)

The City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, is lit up in purple on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in memory of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (AP Photo)
The City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, is lit up in purple on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in memory of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (AP Photo)

Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo)

Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo)
Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo)

