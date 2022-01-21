Cantlay, rookie Hodges share lead in The American Express

Hodges made a memorable debut in the event. The former Alabama star played the back nine at La Quinta in 7-under 29, eagling the par-5 fifth and making five birdies.

“It’s one of my favorite golf courses I’ve ever played, to be honest,” Hodges said. “I played it I guess three times now and it’s spectacular. It’s like hitting off of mats half the time. It’s just in perfect shape. You get rewarded for good shots out here, which I like that. Good golf gets rewarded.”

Cameron Young and K.H. Lee were tied for third at 64. Young played at La Quinta, and Lee on the Stadium Course.

Brandt Snedeker was at 65 with Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, Sam Ryder, Danny Lee, Tom Hoge, Wyndham Clark and Seamus Power. Snedeker and Clark played at La Quinta, Bramlett and Ryder at the Stadium Course, and Lee, Hoge, Power and Sigg at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

The players who opened at La Quinta will play the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday and the adjacent Stadium Course on the weekend, with strong wind expected Saturday.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm and Graeme McDowell were in the group at 66, both playing at La Quinta.

“I liked the score and the weather,” Rahm said. “It’s always a very enjoyable walk out here. La Quinta Country Club it’s a great golf course. It’s always in pristine shape, one of the best we play all year shape-wise.”

McDowell played the event only once before, missing the cut in 2003.

“I think my caddie and I are both looking at each other wondering why it’s taken us so long to get here,” McDowell said. “Obviously, the weather is perfect and these golf courses are so well presented.”

Harry Higgs had a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th at La Quinta in a 66. He used a 5-iron on the 199-yard hole.

Tournament host Phil Mickelson was tied for last in the 156-player field after a 78 at La Quinta. He made a quintuple-bogey 9 on the par-4 eighth after hitting two drives out of bounds right.

___

Caption Patrick Cantlay hits from the third tee during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Patrick Cantlay hits to the second hole during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Graeme McDowell hits from the fairway to the first hole during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Patrick Reed smiles as he waits to tee off on the third hole during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Phil Mickelson puts on the fourth green during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Phil Mickelson hits from the third tee during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Jon Rahm hits from the first fairway during the first round of the American Express golf Tturnament at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez