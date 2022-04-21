Cantlay and Schauffele open with 59 to lead Zurich Classic

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer were five shots behind at 64.

The second round moves to foursomes, and while alternate is the more difficult of the format, Cantlay and Schauffele have put together a 4-0 mark in their partnerships at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne and he 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

“It's just the first quarter. We're only one ahead,” Cantlay said. “But we are going into a format on Friday that we really like — I think Xander and I really like alternate shot. It’s one of our strengths for the week, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Moore was lucky to have much strength at all

He was in the emergency room Wednesday morning from food poisoning, got some fluids and nausea medicine and finally was able to keep some food down Thursday morning.

“Just tried to finish every hole,” Moore said. “That was kind of a win within its own right.”

Lipsky avoided the hospital, though he was involved in a car accident earlier in the week. Turns out there was a car in front of him that had broken down, and as Lipsky went to change lanes he said the driver behind him slammed on the brakes and hit him.

“I'm all right. I think the other two drivers were fine,” Lipsky said. “Yeah, I was a little bit of a hectic beginning to the week.”

The surprise was Garrigus and Gainey, both sponsor exemptions, joining the group at 61. Garrigus was in the news earlier in the week when Golfweek reported and Golf Channel confirmed with Garrigus that he is applying for a conflicting event release to play in the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf competition.

The PGA Tour has until May 10 to decide whether to grant him a release to play in London a week before the U.S. Open. The top players — that would not include Garrigus, whose world ranking is at No. 1,043 — have said they are not interested in the Greg Norman-run league offering a $20 million purse and $4 million to the winner.

Garrigus told Golf Channel that he was focused only on the Zurich Classic, and plenty of focus appeared to be in place. Gainey contributed six birdies, while Garrigus had five.

That was the trick on a windy day at the TPC Louisiana, both players contributing. Cantlay and Schauffele — who have gone on vacations together when they weren't representing their country in the cups — were extremely effective on the greens.

Only three of their 11 sub-par holes were from putts inside 10 feet.

“We played really well, made a lot of putts today on a day that was a little tricky with the wind and didn’t birdie a lot of the same holes,” Cantlay said. “When you do that in this format, that’s really the key.”

Equally impressive was the father-son duo of Jay and Bill Haas. The 68-year-old father had four of their seven birdies, three of them from the 15-foot range, in their 65.

Xander Schauffele reacts after making his putt on the 11th green, during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Robert Garrigus, left, congratulates Tommy Gainey on the 18th hole, after finishing their round for the day, during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Robert Garrigus tees off from the 18th box during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Matthew NeSmith, left, confers with playing partner Taylor Moore, after finishing the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Scottie Scheffler hits onto the 18th fairway during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Scottie Scheffler hits from among the trees that line the 12th fairway, during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)