Cantlay and Rahm don't miss beat with good starts at Kapalu

Cantlay and Rahm were the two leading contenders for the FedEx Cup last season, with Cantlay winning the $15 million prize — and PGA Tour player of the year — with a one-shot victory in the Tour Championship.

Both took extended breaks.

Cantlay had not competed since Sunday at the Ryder Cup on Sept. 26. Once he got warmed up, he got hot. He played the final six holes in 6 under, highlighted by 35-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole. He was just right of the green in two on the par-5 closing hole, needing birdie to catch Smith. His chip was strong and he missed a 15-foot birdie putt.

Still, it was a solid start for his first time keeping score in 102 days.

Rahm spent two weeks playing in Spain after the Ryder Cup with his tank was empty. He headed home to Arizona to be a dad, not playing in 83 days until he went bogey-free.

Daniel Berger, who had to reconfigure a caddie's clubs to practice earlier in the week when his golf bag was delayed two days, also opened with a 66.

