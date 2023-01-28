X
Candace Parker to sign with Las Vegas Aces

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Former MVP Candace Parker announced on social media that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She posted on Instagram that Chicago would always be her home, but "my family's home is on the west coast. She also won a championship playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.

“To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas.”

The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday.

