Canadiens' Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

Price is the most intriguing possible for Seattle, and the location likely helped convince the soon-to-be 34-year-old to waive his no-movement clause to be exposed. He played for the Western Hockey League's Tri-Cities Americans a few hours drive away, and his wife, Angela, is from Kennewick, Washington.

That could make Price a natural cornerstone for the Kraken to build around like the Golden Knights did with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who was fresh off winning the Cup with Pittsburgh. Price and the Canadiens lost to Tampa Bay in five games in the final.

The back-to-back champion Lightning have easily the deepest pool of available players. Top-line winger Ondrej Palat, longtime forward Alex Killorn, third-line center Yanni Gourde and young defenseman Cal Foote are all exposed. Squeezed by the cap that's remaining flat at $81.5 million, they could also work out a side deal with the Kraken to take Spokane native Tyler Johnson and his $5 million price tag for three more seasons.

Seattle has all the leverage and the benefit of cap space.

“The one thing that we think is extremely, extremely valuable in this environment is cap space,” Francis said Saturday. “We’ve got $81.5 million of cap space to play with, so that’s certainly something that we want to make sure we try and take advantage of moving forward.”

Seattle has certain minimums it must meet in the expansion draft, including selecting at least 20 players under contract for next season with salaries totaling at least $48 million. The Kraken must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

There's no shortage of options.

Beyond Price, Dallas' Ben Bishop, Florida's Chris Driedger and Washington's Vitek Vanecek are among the available goalies. Driedger is a pending free agent, but the Kraken have an exclusive negotiating window until Wednesday to sign him and others to a new contract.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, Toronto's Alex Kerfoot and newly acquired Jared McCann, Pittsburgh's Jason Zucker and Philadelphia's James van Riemsdyk join the Lightning trio, Niederreiter and Tarasenko as the most productive forwards available.

Tarasenko's Blues teammate Vince Dunn, New Jersey's personable P.K. Subban and Washington's Justin Schultz are among the unprotected defensemen — a position not quite as deep in high-end talent. That's by design.

“Teams knew we were coming, and they’ve had four years to prepare,” Francis said.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in St. Louis. Tarasenko is an option two years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup after asking the Blues for a trade. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz, File) Credit: Joe Puetz Credit: Joe Puetz