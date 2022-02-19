Canada police push back COVID protesters in bid to end siege

By Friday evening, at least 100 people had been arrested, mostly on mischief charges, and nearly two dozen vehicles had been towed, including all of those blocking one of the city’s major streets, authorities said. One officer had a minor injury, but no protesters were hurt, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said.

Those arrested included four protest leaders. One received bail while the others remained jailed.

The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began Friday morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs through the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.

The capital and its paralyzed streets represented the movement’s last stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S. and created one of the most serious tests yet for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They also shook Canada’s reputation for civility, with some blaming America’s influence.

The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.

Ottawa residents complained of being harassed and intimidated by the truckers and obtained a court injunction to stop their incessant honking.

Trudeau portrayed the protesters as members of a “fringe” element. Canadians have largely embraced the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, with the vast majority vaccinated, including an estimated 90% of the nation’s truckers. Some of the vaccine and mask mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away rapidly.

The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.

The final border blockade, in Manitoba, across from North Dakota, ended peacefully on Wednesday.

The protests have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the U.S.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto.

Caption Police officers move in on protesters during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police officers move in on protesters during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police officers form a line as they push back protestors during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police officers form a line as they push back protestors during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police clutch their batons as they move protesters back, as they aim to end an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Police clutch their batons as they move protesters back, as they aim to end an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A protester runs forward from a police line as officers advance under the driveway of the Chateau Laurier hotel as they work to end an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A protester runs forward from a police line as officers advance under the driveway of the Chateau Laurier hotel as they work to end an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang