Canadian National says investor's shakeup drive 'misguided'

The criticism of London-based investment firm TCI Fund came as Canadian National on Monday set March 22 as the date for a special shareholder meeting to vote on TCI's demands.

At the meeting, shareholders will vote on the investment fund's plan to nominate four new directors at Canadian National who would then help choose a new CEO for the railroad. TCI has been critical of CN's failed efforts to acquire Kansas City Southern and it argues that Canadian National isn't doing enough to improve its own operations.