Canadian government OK's reduced quarantine for NHL players

The Canadian Press reported Friday, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the decision, that players will now observe a seven-day quarantine upon arrival in the country and be subject to daily testing for COVID-19. Players will then be eligible to suit up for their new teams while continuing to undergo daily testing the following week.

The people spoke to CP on condition of anonymity because details of the exemption have not been made public. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly earlier Friday told The Associated Press the NHL had not yet received official word from the Canadian government about the reduction in quarantine time.