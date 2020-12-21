Canada's Ontario to go on province-wide shutdown Dec. 26

“We have flattened the curve before and we can do it again,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Ontario is in a very challenging and precarious situation.

“There are outbreaks anywhere people congregate,” Yaffe said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the delay until Dec. 26 will allow businesses outside the current lockdown zones to get ready for it. He said it allows restaurants a chance to sell off some of their inventory.

“I'm not comprising anything,” Ford said. “I have to be fair to these businesses who have massive inventory.”

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, said Ford is prioritizing the economy over health by delaying.

“Ridiculous. Costing lives. For what?!" Morris said.