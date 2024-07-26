Canada women's soccer coach suspended over drone scandal, which may be part of 'systemic' issues

“At the moment we are trying to directly address what appears to look like it could be a systemic ethical shortcoming, in a way that's frankly, unfortunately painful right now, but is turning out to be a necessary part of the rehabilitation process,” Blue said.

Priestman's future with the team is “pending the outcome of our review of this matter entirely," Blue said.

“Upon gathering more information from that review, that will be an additional opportunity to see what steps additionally need to be taken, if any,” Blue said.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive David Shoemaker told reporters in Paris that Priestman was likely aware that drones were used to spy on New Zealand’s practices in France. Priestman has denied the allegations.

Blue also said he learned of a possible drone incident involving the men's national team at Copa America. He said it was his understanding that it did not have an impact on the competitive integrity of the competition but would not offer details.

Asked whether men's coach Jesse Marsch was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament that ended earlier this month in the United States, Blue said Marsch was aware after the fact and has "denounced it as a practice to his staff."

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Copa America before falling 2-0 to Argentina.

The Canadian women defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the team's Olympic opener in Saint-Etienne on Thursday. Because of the scandal, Priestman had stepped aside for the match and interim coach Andy Spence led the team.

Hours after the match, the COC announced Priestman was removed for the rest of the tournament.

Canada's camp was thrown into disarray earlier this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice.

FIFA — soccer’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee were also investigating the incident.

Blue said that after the opener he was made aware of new information related to the drone scandal, which led to Priestman's suspension.

“They gave me reasons to think further about the potential that this behavior was systemic,” Blue said. “And while we are certainly reserving judgement until the conclusion of our review, the concrete information I received yesterday made me consider the possibility, at least, that this matter is more extensive.”

Federation officials met with the players Friday morning. Canada next plays host France on Sunday, also in Saint-Etienne.

The COC said earlier in the week that that assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were sent home for their involvement in the drone surveillance.

Priestman held a brief media availability Wednesday after guiding her team through a one-hour practice.

“My reaction was you feel like this program has let the country down,” the 38-year-old Priestman said. “That’s why I took the proactive step to do what I felt was the right thing. Irrespective of the details, I’m ultimately accountable.”

Priestman is under contract through the 2027 Women's World Cup. She took over in 2020 and led the team to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics. But Canada was eliminated in the group stage of last year's Women's World Cup. She has coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

Blue didn't specify a timeline for completion of the investigation.

“I'm hopeful that with the decision that we made last night, that following the press conference today, we can move forward and allow the the focus to be on the players in the competition for the remainder of the Olympics, so that the players have the opportunity to really be focused on the competition during the time of the Olympic games," he said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

