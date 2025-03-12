Breaking: Best of Butler County: Categories that could use some love with 3 days left to vote

Canada will announce more than $20 billion in tariffs in response to Trump's metal tariffs

Canada will announce Canadian $29.8 billion or $20.7 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled
Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco Steel Plant in Hamilton, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco Steel Plant in Hamilton, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will announce Canadian $29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled, a senior Canadian government official said Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak before the announcement.

The European Union on Wednesday also announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration's increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

In Other News
1
Group is producing documentary on life and death of Detroit urban...
2
Trump is dismantling the Education Department. Here's what it does
3
In blow to Democrats, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will not seek reelection in...
4
EU retaliates against Trump's trade moves and hits beef, whiskey...
5
French publishers and authors sue Meta over copyright works used in AI...