Canada to deploy Navy vessels to Haiti as violence worsens

The move comes shortly after a Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane returned from a similar assignment in Haiti, which is battling a surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings blamed on gangs that have become more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“Right now, Haiti is confronted with unrelenting gang violence, political turmoil and corruption,” Trudeau said at a Caricom meeting in the Bahamas where leaders of the 15-member trade bloc were gathered.