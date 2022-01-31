Hamburger icon
Canada PM tests positive for COVID, rips anti vaccine demo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media during his first availability after announcing he has COVID-19 at a location in the National Capital Region, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media during his first availability after announcing he has COVID-19 at a location in the National Capital Region, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine.”

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home.

Trudeau said two of his children have COVID-19 and a test Monday revealed he has been infected as well.

The prime minister, who has received two vaccine shots and a booster shot, used a televised virtual news conference to denounce anti-vaccine protesters who filled Canada's capital to complain about COVID restrictions.

“Canadians were shocked and quite frankly disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people in our nation's capital,” Trudeau said. “I want to be clear. We are not intimated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small businesses and steal from the homeless. We won’t give in those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans.”

Some demonstrators travelled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic — and a smaller but significant number remained on Monday.

Many Canadians were outraged by images over the weekend of some protesters urinating on the National War Memorial and dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, while a number carried signs and flags with swastikas.

Many refused to wear masks in hotels, malls and grocery stores and one homeless shelter reported protesters had demanded it feed them.

Canada has one of the world's highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots that are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

Protest organizers have called for the elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and for the removal of Trudeau, though he is responsible for very few of the restrictions, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

The Ottawa police department has said it is investigating possible criminal charges over some actions during the protests.

“To those responsible for this behavior, it needs to stop. To anyone who joined the convoy but is rightly uncomfortable with the symbol of hatred and division on display, join with your fellow Canadians, be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for or with intolerance and hate,” Trudeau said.

Some were protesting a rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country so Canada removing it would make little difference.

Some opposition Conservative lawmakers served coffee to the protesters and Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole met with some protesting truckers. The demonstration also attracted support from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during a media availability held at a secure location, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in National Capital Region. Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cameras record Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he speaks during a media availability held at a secure location, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in the National Capital Region. Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home. Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (The Canadian Press via AP)

A man who removed the tires from his pickup truck stands in front of West Block on Parliament Hill as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, continues in Ottawa, Canada, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, Canada, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, Canada, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vehicles from the protest convoy are parked blocking lanes on a road, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Ottawa. Residents of the national capital are again being told to avoid traveling downtown as a convoy of trucks and cars snarl traffic protesting government-imposed vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

