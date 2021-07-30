Canada official: 4th virus wave possible if steps not taken

As of last Saturday, 89% of seniors aged 70 or older had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to government figures. But only 46% of Canadians aged 18 to 29 were fully vaccinated, as were 54% of those aged 30 to 39.

Tam said vaccine coverage must be more than 80% in all age groups to establish better protection.

The more infectious delta variant is expected to gain steam among younger unvaccinated people, fueling a resurgence that could overwhelm health care capacity if personal contacts also rise, she said.

Current COVID-19 case counts have plummeted by 93% since the peak of the third wave, for an average of 640 new infections being reported daily over the past seven days, Tam said.

Deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo said Canada’s robust vaccination rate means any uptick in infections would likely not correspond to a marked rise in deaths and hospitalizations.

He warned that millions of unvaccinated Canadians ``are really at risk of serious outcomes.”