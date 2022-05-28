Canada, Finland advance to world hockey final -- again

“It’s definitely a tough one,” Farrell said. “We battled as hard as we could, but they’re a really good team and they ended up coming out on top. We’ve just got to refocus and be ready to battle for a bronze tomorrow.”

In Canada's victory, Kent Johnson, Adam Lowry, Matt Barzal and Cole Sillinger also scored and Chris Dreidger made 25 saves.

“We came here to win,” Canadian defenseman Ryan Graves said. “We take pride in our hockey. As Canadians, hockey’s in our blood so I know everyone back home is rooting for us to get gold. It’s an honour to play for your country and that’s the whole reason we come over here.”

David Krejci scored for the Czech Republic.

Caption Team United States celebrates a goal by Adam Gaudette during a match between Finland and the the United States in the semifinals of the Hockey World Championships, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Finland's Teemu Hartikanen falls to the ice during a match between Finland and the the United States in the semifinals of the Hockey World Championships, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Finland's Teemu Hartikanen and Thomas Bordeleau of the United States work for the puck during a match between Finland and the the United States in the semifinals of the Hockey World Championships, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Canada's Dylan Cozens celebrates his goal during a match between the Czech Republic and Canada in the semifinals of the Hockey World Championships, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Canada's Cole Sillinger, left, celebrates a goal with Matt Barzal during a match between the Czech Republic and Canada in the semifinals of the Hockey World Championships, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Canada's Chris Driedger deflects the puck as Jakub Vrana of the Czech Republic looks on during a match between the Czech Republic and Canada in the semifinals of the Hockey World Championships, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Canada's Matt Barzal celebrates his goal with teammates during a match between the Czech Republic and Canada in the semifinals of the Hockey World Championships, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)