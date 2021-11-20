Canada finds 4th body after British Columbia mudslide

“Efforts continued Friday to locate a fifth person reported as missing, but unfortunately those attempts were unsuccessful,” she said.

The British Columbia government announced Friday it is limiting the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting nonessential travel as highways begin to reopen following the storms.

Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said nonessential vehicles will be limited to about eight gallons (30 liters) per trip to the gas station. The order is expected to last until Dec. 1.

Environment Canada says 24 B.C. communities received close to 4 inches (100 millimeters) of rain from Saturday to Monday.

The precautionary closure of the Trans Mountain Pipeline during the flooding has raised concerns about a fuel shortage in province’s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Caption Southern Railway of British Columbia (SRY Rail Link) employees survey a section of rail lines that are washed out in numerous places and covered in debris after flood waters receded following heavy rains in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Caption A tractor drives over a flooded road following heavy rain and mudslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD

Caption Debris is piled up as farms are surrounded by flood waters caused by heavy rains and mudslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD