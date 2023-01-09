Canada finalizes agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

Before becoming prime minister, Trudeau said Canada wouldn’t buy the F-35. A former Conservative Canadian government had announced the purchase of the F-35 but Trudeau's Liberal government delayed that purchase and opened up the bidding to competition.

“As our world grows darker with Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, and China’s increasingly assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific, this project has taken on heightened significance especially the importance of interoperability with our allies,” Defense Minister Anita Anand.

“We need to ensure that especially in this changing global strategic environment we are that we are fulfilling our obligations to NORAD and to NATO.”

Canada previously ruled out the Boeing’s Super Hornet to replace aging F-18s. Instead, Canada purchased some Australian F-18s to help extend the life of the Canadian F-18 program until 2032.