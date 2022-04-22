Canada eases virus travel measures for kids aged 5 to 11

Vaccinated people arriving in Canada won’t need to wear a mask for 14 days, keep a list of contacts or report COVID-19 symptoms.

Travelers will also no longer need to quarantine if someone in their group develops COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive.

All travelers are still required to use the ArriveCAN app to upload travel and vaccination information within 72 hours of their arrival to Canada and/or before boarding a plane or cruise ship destined for Canada.

“All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must also continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey,” the government said in a news release.