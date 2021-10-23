Canada beats US 3-1 in pre-Olympic women's hockey game

Clark’s go-ahead goal came shortly after Canada’s power-play unit failed to register a shot on net with Megan Bozek off for cross-checking. Ella Shelton set up the play by gaining the American blue line and turning around in the right circle to feed Clark, who’s shot beat Cavallini through a screen and inside the near post.

The teams traded power-play goals through the first 40 minutes, with Canada opening the scoring on Fillier’s 13:39 into the first period, and 29 seconds after Abby Roque was penalized for tripping.

Off the faceoff in the U.S. zone, Canada worked the puck back to Erin Ambrose, who’s shot from the blue line was tipped in front by teammate Rebecca Johnston. Cavallini made the stop, but was unable to control the rebound, which dribbled to her left, where an untouched Fillier swept it into the open side.

Scamurra tied it 11:21 into the second period, when Maschmeyer stopped Caroline Harvey’s point shot. Scamurra spun away from Renata Fast in front and roofed the rebound inside the crossbar.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down women’s hockey for 18 months, the outing was Team USA’s first against an international opponent on U.S. soil in 622 days, dating to a 4-3 overtime win over Canada in a rivalry series game played at Anaheim, California, on Feb. 8, 2020.

The first period wasn’t over before the bad blood between the two teams became apparent with U.S. forward Hilary Knight exchanging shoves with Canada’a Melodie Daoust following a scramble in front of the Canadian net with three seconds remaining.

NOTES: U.S. G Maddie Rooney, who missed the world championship after suffering a lower body injury, is being eased back into action and not expected to play until the team travels to play a three-game series against Russia in Northern Ireland starting on Nov. 9. ... Canada D Blayre Turnbull, who broke her fibula during the gold-medal celerations in August, has resumed skating but there is no timetable for her return. ... U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield played in her 150th international game, including the Under-18 and -22 levels.

Caption United States' Alex Cavallini knocks away the puck during the first period of the team's hockey game against the Canada, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Canada's Sarah Fillier, left, shoots the puck past United States' Megan Bozek, center, and Alex Cavallini, right, for a goal during the first period of a hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola