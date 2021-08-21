Canada beats Finland 5-3 in women's world hockey opener

Erin Ambrose gave Canada a 3-2 lead early in the third, and Brianne Jenner had an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made eight saves for Canada. Keisala stopped 39 shots.

Earlier, captain Alena Mills had three goals and an assist in the Czech Republic’s 6-1 victory over Denmark in Group B.

Vendula Pribylova, Dominika Laskova and Kristyna Patkova also scored for the Czech Republic, and Klara Peslarova made eight saves.

Josefine Persson scored for Denmark. The Danes are competing in the top division for the first time since 1992.

Caption Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates her goal against Finland with teammates during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland goalie Anni Keisala, center, blocks a shot from Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, right, as Finland's Ronja Savolaine looks on during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Family members watch the action during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game between Canada and Finland in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, celebrates her goal with teammate Matilda Nilsson during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game against Canada in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh