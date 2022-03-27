Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years

The top three finishers in the North and Central American and Caribbean region book the trip to Qatar. The fourth-place team goes to an intercontinental playoff against a team from Oceania.

Because Canada was ranked 73rd in July 2020 when the format was announced, it had to advance through two early rounds and was playing its 17th qualifier Sunday. Canada has improved to 33rd.

The Canadians wrap up the qualifying round Wednesday in Panama.

Snow fell at times at BMO Field. Temperatures were in the 20s at game time but its didn't daunt a sellout crowd.

Larin put Canada in front early with his team-leading 13th goal of the qualifying tournament. He had another clear chance in the 38th minute but the ball went just wide.

Larin is one goal behind Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates for most goals in qualifying for Qatar. Larin, who leads the national team with a best-ever 24 goals, has had six goals in the final round.

Buchanan scored in the 44th, celebrating with a backflip, to put Canada up 2-0 going into the break.

Hoilett added the final goal in the 82nd and an own goal in the 88th to round out scoring.

Just one of Canada’s players Sunday was alive when the nation was last in the World Cup: Captain Atiba Hutchison was 3 when the Canadians lost to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union by a combined 5-0 at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

Canada has been playing without star Alphonso Davies, who missed the previous three qualifying matches because myocarditis was discovered after he caught COVID-19 un January.

Caption Canada's Tajon Buchanan does a backflip after scoring against Jamaica during first-half CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying action in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Canada's Sam Adekugbe (3) and Jamaica's Javain Brown battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying match in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption Canada's Jonathan David, right, and Jamaica's Adrian Mariappa vie for the ball during first-half CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying match in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption Jamaica's keeper Andre Blake makes a save as Canada's Cyle Larin and Jamaica's Greg Leigh look on during the first half of a CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying match in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption Jamaica's Ravel Morrison heads the ball as teammate Richard King and Canada's Cyle Larin look on during the first half of a CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying match in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn