Campus ministries soothe, rally students shaken over Ukraine

“One of the best things we do in campus ministry is we foster community,” said Lisa Reiter, director of campus ministry at Loyola University Chicago.

At the Wednesday night peace concert and benefit at Yale, dozens of attendees gazed quietly at an image of a crucified Jesus Christ holding a dove, backlit by the blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag. Cello suites, organ pieces, classical violin and piano melodies and a Ukrainian Orthodox chant echoed through the chapel.

“There’s this mass movement by Russia to take away lives of Ukrainians. But they can’t take away the culture, and they can’t take away the language or the song,” said Sofiya Bidochko, a 19-year-old Yale student from Lviv, Ukraine. “I feel the importance of preserving my Ukrainian-ness when I hear these songs.”

To the north at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, the campus' Hillel organization recently welcomed several Ukrainian students to a Shabbat dinner, where they supped on matzo ball soup and deli sandwiches. The Jewish group's members listened to their guests talk about their homes and families and promised to support them.

“It was just nice to have this bit of community,” said Yevheniia, a 20-year-old student who came to the dinner even though she was baptized Orthodox Christian and considers herself agnostic.

She asked that her last name be withheld to protect her parents — they live in an area in eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and recently messaged her to say they were going to a bomb shelter.

Also this month, at the University of Rhode Island, an interfaith peace vigil drew people from Christian, Muslim, Jewish and other faiths together in prayer. A Buddhist chaplain struck a Tibetan singing bowl to mark a moment of silence for those suffering and killed in Ukraine.

Organizers stressed the importance of not only making divine appeals but carrying out concrete, earthly action, and provided resources for students to do so.

“Prayer alone is not enough,” said Amy Olson, chair of the university's Chaplains Association and executive director of its Hillel group. “We really put an emphasis on ways that people could either make charitable donations or contribute funds to help the cause, how they could write to their politicians or offer support to the Ukrainian community locally.”

A similar solidarity vigil was held at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. And at Loyola University Chicago, the campus ministry partnered with the newly re-created Ukrainian student club to stage a drive that collected 60 tons of medical supplies for war relief.

Campus ministers at the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota, have been collecting money for humanitarian aid at religious services and say some $700 was put in collection baskets at Ash Wednesday Masses alone. A kiosk has also been set up with a scannable QR code for online donations.

The school is home to many Somali American students who attended a recent prayer for peace. As the children of refugees or refugees themselves, they have seen firsthand the horrors of war and “get shaken by” seeing them repeated in Ukraine, Muslim chaplain Sadaf Shier said.

Many chaplains said that remote education and a lack of socializing and shared rituals during the pandemic have frayed the social fabric that would normally help assuage the struggles and anxiety of students, some of whom worry the hostilities in Ukraine could spill beyond borders and ignite a World War III.

That means their mission has changed, becoming less focused on just worship and more on helping young adults re-engage with each other and the world. Often that entails channeling their concern into charitable action.

“Students have been trying to figure out what to do,” said Sister Jenn Schaaf, assistant Catholic chaplain at Yale.

The mezzo-soprano whose performance at Yale moved Goroshchuk to tears was Karolina Wojteczko, a native of Poland who recently graduated from the university and now serves as music director at St. Thomas More.

Wojteczko was inspired to organize the concert by the distress she has noticed among both Eastern European and American friends. That included Russians, who she said are being “shunned from the communities right now.” One student with family in both Ukraine and Russia confessed to feeling utterly lost.

The concert has helped people unite, cope and heal.

“After COVID everyone has been so separated,” Wojteczko said, “and this is ... a way to just sit there and be, and participate, and feel that you are connected to people who need help in the world.”

___

Dell'Orto reported from Minneapolis and Fam from Cairo. AP visual journalist Jessie Wardarski contributed from New Haven.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Caption Michael Lo Piano, left, helps Oksana Hryvinska with a pin symbolizing support for the Ukrainian people during a benefit concert at St. Thomas More Catholic chapel at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Across the United States, campus ministries are working to comfort students dismayed over the war in Ukraine, organizing relief drives, holding prayer vigils and staging emotional performances of sacred music. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption A benefit concert for Ukraine is held at St. Thomas More Catholic chapel on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The performance raised funds to help the people of Ukraine and also aimed to bring comfort to people feeling helpless during a time of crisis. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption Yale University faculty and staff welcome students and community members to a benefit concert for Ukraine at St. Thomas More Catholic chapel in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The performance raised funds to help the people of Ukraine and also aimed to bring comfort to people feeling helpless during a time of crisis. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption Karolina Wojteczko, a mezzo-soprano who serves as music director at Yale University's St. Thomas More Catholic chapel, prepares to perform at a benefit concert for Ukraine in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Wojteczko, a native of Poland, was inspired to organize the concert by the distress she has noticed among both Eastern European and American friends. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption Students sit in the pews of St. Thomas More Catholic chapel during a benefit concert for Ukraine at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Campus ministries across the United States are working to offer comfort and community to students struggling with feelings of dismay and helplessness over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption Michael Lo Piano, left, comforts Oksana Hryvinska, as they listen to traditional Ukrainian chants and folk songs during a benefit concert for Ukraine at St. Thomas More Catholic Chapel in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption Karolina Wojteczko, left, a mezzo-soprano who serves as music director at Yale University's St. Thomas More Catholic chapel, sings traditional Ukrainian chants and folk songs accompanied by pianist Julian Revie during a benefit concert for Ukraine in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Wojteczko, a native of Poland, was inspired to organize the concert by the distress she has noticed among both Eastern European and American friends. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption The Rev. Ryan Lerner, a Yale University chaplain, attends a benefit concert for Ukraine at St. Thomas More Catholic chapel in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Campus ministries across the United States are working to offer comfort and community to students struggling with feelings of dismay and helplessness over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption In this photo provided by the University of Rhode Island, Mahnoor Shahzad, left, and Neelam Ahmed, vice president and president, respectively, of the University of Rhode Island Muslim Students Association, speak at a peace vigil for Ukraine hosted by the University of Rhode Island Chaplains Association and the Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies in Kingston, R.I., Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Nora Lewis/University of Rhode Island via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the University of Rhode Island, students gather at a peace vigil for Ukraine hosted by the University of Rhode Island Chaplains Association and the Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies in Kingston, R.I., Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Nora Lewis/University of Rhode Island via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the University of Rhode Island, Rabbi Avraham Goldstein of the University of Rhode Island Chabad speaks at a peace vigil for Ukraine hosted by the University of Rhode Island Chaplains Association and the Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies in Kingston, R.I., Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Nora Lewis/University of Rhode Island via AP)

Caption Karolina Wojteczko, a mezzo-soprano who serves as music director at Yale University's St. Thomas More Catholic chapel, sings a traditional Ukrainian folk song during a benefit concert for Ukraine in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Wojteczko, a native of Poland, was inspired to organize the concert by the distress she has noticed among both Eastern European and American friends. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Caption Sofiya Bidochko, left, a 19-year-old student from Lviv, Ukraine, sits in the pews of St. Thomas More Catholic chapel during a benefit concert for Ukraine at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Across the United States, campus ministries are working to comfort students dismayed over the war in Ukraine, organizing relief drives, holding prayer vigils and staging emotional performances of sacred music. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)