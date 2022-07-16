Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday

The queen’s statement marked a big moment in Camilla’s transformation from the “third person” in the marriage of Charles and Diana to consort in waiting. Once blamed for the marriage’s disintegration, the public has grown to accept her in the years since she married Charles in 2005.

She’s taken on roles at more than 100 charities, focusing on a wide range of issues including promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and people who have osteoporosis. Known for having a wicked sense of humor, she has softened Charles’ stuffy image and made the heir to the throne seem less remote and more accessible.

“I do think there has been an amazing transformation in terms of her public persona. She has definitely been groomed. … She can even look a touch glamorous sometimes,’’ said Pauline Maclaran, author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.” “She’s always very smartly turned out but appropriate for her age. Not so fuddy-duddy as she used to be.’’

Camilla alluded to her approach to royal life earlier this week during a champagne reception and sea bass lunch sponsored by The Oldie magazine, which honored her birthday.

In a nod to the magazine’s target audience, the duchess noted that she was born in 1947, the same year that Elizabeth married her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. She paid tribute to him, and pledged to emulate his example.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear – look up, look out, say less, do more and get on with the job,” she said. “And that’s just what I intend to do.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of Camilla's 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

From left, Derek Jacobi, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Gyles Brandreth during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club, London, Tuesday July 12, 2022.

From left, Twiggy, Felicity Kendal, Chelsea pensioner Roy Palmer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Gyles Brandreth, founder of Poetry Together, right, during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of Camilla's 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall speaks with Trevor McDonald during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of Camilla's 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrate the return of Notting Hill Carnival, in London, July 13, 2022. This August will be the first time the Carnival has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.