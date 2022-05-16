Raymond Lee, Camila Cabello join NBC's fall lineup

Say farewell to a trio of shows. NBC canceled the Ted Danson-Holly Hunter comedy “Mr. Mayor”; family sitcom “Kenan,” starring “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, and drama series “The Endgame."

The medical drama “New Amsterdam” will return in the fall for its final season.

The 2022-23 midseason will also see the return of “The Blacklist” with James Spader and second-season comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew,” and the debut of “Night Court,” a sequel to the 1984 to 1992 sitcom. John Larroquette is reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding, with Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) as new Judge Abby Stone.

NBC kicked off the annual New York City presentation to advertisers of what’s in store for the coming season, with splashy in-person events — back after being sidelined for two years by the pandemic.

What was once the province of ad-supported networks has expanded to include corporate siblings in the cable and streaming realms. NBCUniversal Media, owned by Comcast, encompasses the NBC network, cable channels including USA Network, Bravo and Telemundo, and the Peacock streaming service.

In announcing its fall lineup, NBC said all its shows will be available on Peacock the day after they air. That approach means NBC's shows “will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch,” Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

___

AP Television Writer Lynn Elber reported from Los Angeles.

Caption This image released by NBC shows Mayan Lopez, left, and George Lopez in a scene from "Lopez vs Lopez," a new comedy series debuting this fall. (Casey Durkin/NBC via AP) Credit: Casey Durkin Credit: Casey Durkin Caption This image released by NBC shows Mayan Lopez, left, and George Lopez in a scene from "Lopez vs Lopez," a new comedy series debuting this fall. (Casey Durkin/NBC via AP) Credit: Casey Durkin Credit: Casey Durkin

Caption This image released by NBC shows Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, left, and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, in a scene from "Night Court," a comedy series debuting this fall. (Jordin Althaus/NBC via AP) Credit: Jordin Althaus Credit: Jordin Althaus Caption This image released by NBC shows Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, left, and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, in a scene from "Night Court," a comedy series debuting this fall. (Jordin Althaus/NBC via AP) Credit: Jordin Althaus Credit: Jordin Althaus