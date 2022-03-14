Cameron Smith wins The Players with big putts and gutsy shot

Paul Casey shot 69 and was the victim of a horrible break on the 16th hole when he was in position to edge closer to the lead.

Smith, who finished at 13-under 275, won for the second time this year, and the fifth time in his PGA Tour career, and picked up $3.6 million from the $20 million purse, the richest in golf.

This was about more than money, more than the three-year exemption he earned to the four majors and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

This was as much about family. Smith, so unflappable in the tense pressure that featured 26 holes on Monday, choked up when he talked about his mother and sister, whom he had not seen more than two years because of travel restrictions Down Under during the pandemic.

Smith makes his home about five miles down the road in Ponte Vedra Beach, and he happily went to the airport last week for a special reunion.

They watched him capture the biggest prize in golf next to the majors.

“It's really cool to have them here,” Smith said. “My main priority was to hang out with them. Golf was second. It's nice to see them and nice to get a win for them.”

Lahiri's only big mistake was a tee shot into a palmetto bush on the par-3 eighth, forcing him to take a drop near the concession area that led to double bogey. It was the only shot he dropped all day, and his best finish on the PGA Tour came with a $2.18 million consolation prize.

“I’ve been here seven years; haven’t gotten over the line yet. That’s definitely a monkey I want to get off my back,” Lahiri said. “Today was as good an opportunity as any. I gave it a good go. Made some mistakes today that I could have avoided, but that’s golf.”

Casey, meanwhile, was the victim of bad luck. He was two shots behind and in the same group as Smith when he looked to have a big advantage on the par-5 16th. Smith duck-hooked his tee shot into the pines. Casey drilled his drive down the middle. But the ball took one last roll in the rain-soaked fairway, right into another player's pitch mark.

Instead of a mid-iron into the par 5, he had to punch it out short. Then, he was inches away from getting relief from a sprinkler head near the green and had to scramble for par. Smith punched out to the fairway and matched the par.

They headed to the 17th, where Smith's 9-iron was bolder than he wanted.

“I'd be lying if I didn't push it a little bit,” he said.

No matter. He got the birdie, got the win and moved to No. 6 in the world.

So concluded a week like no other on the TPC Sawgrass, where so much rain early in the week meant the first round lasted 54 hours and 16 minutes, finishing on Saturday morning. The wind that followed wreaked havoc on half the field. The bone-chilling temperatures Sunday made it tough on everyone. It was the first Monday finish since 2005 at The Players.

Smith made it memorable for so many other reasons.

Kevin Kisner birdied three of his last four holes for a 68 to finish alone in fourth. Kisner is famous for once saying 20th place pays pretty good. So does fourth place at the tour's premier event. He earned $980,000.

Keegan Bradley was among four players who had a chance over the last hour. He was one shot behind after a birdie on the 16th, only to three-putt the 17th from the front of the green to a back pin, and then took double bogey on the 18th when his punch shot from the trees came out hot and ended up in the water. He shot 68 and finished fifth.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts afteer missing a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Lahiri finshed in second place behind Cameron Smith, of Australia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts afteer missing a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Lahiri finshed in second place behind Cameron Smith, of Australia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits back to the 15th fairway after a bad tee shot during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits back to the 15th fairway after a bad tee shot during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia,, right, is congratulated by Paul Casey, of England, after winning The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia,, right, is congratulated by Paul Casey, of England, after winning The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Daniel Berger, right, dries his club as his caddie holds an umbrella over him on the 15th green during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Daniel Berger, right, dries his club as his caddie holds an umbrella over him on the 15th green during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts after his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts after his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Shane Lowry, of Ireland, putts on the fourth green during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Shane Lowry, of Ireland, putts on the fourth green during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits from the sixth tee during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits from the sixth tee during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Keegan Bradley hits from the tee on the 15th hole during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Keegan Bradley hits from the tee on the 15th hole during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky