Cambodia defends leader's trip to Myanmar as 'positive step'

Friday’s joint statement on the talks, which described them as “frank and candid,” said Min Aung Hlaing was extending a cease-fire until the end of the year, and that both leaders would push for a meeting of stakeholders on delivering humanitarian aid.

The cease-fire offer is unlikely to be taken seriously by the military’s opponents. Such arrangements are routinely broken in Myanmar. The cease-fire also specifically referred only to long-standing ethnic armed groups, not the new civilian guerrilla units that are currently doing most of the fighting.

Prak Sokhonn also disclosed that Hun Sen brought up the case of Australian Sean Turnell, a former economic adviser to Suu Kyi who is on trial in Myanmar on charges of violating state secrets. He said that Hun Sen raised the matter at the request of Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“Hun Sen raised the issue with Min Aung Hlaing directly and he responded that the case is now before the court but he said that once it is completed, the senior general will consider the case. That means he promised that he would get back to Hun Sen with positive news,” Prak Sokhonn said.

Last April, ASEAN leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing, agreed on a five-point roadmap toward a peaceful settlement of the Myanmar crisis, including an end to violence and a political dialogue among all stakeholders.

The Myanmar leader was barred in October from attending ASEAN meetings after the group's special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political detainees, which was one of the stipulations of the agreement.

Myanmar’s military said Hun Sen would not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was convicted in December on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison — a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing then cut in half.

She is also facing a string of other charges.

The Myanmar military has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Its seizure of power provoked nationwide nonviolent demonstrations, which security forces have quashed with deadly force.

The military has recently engaged in violent suppression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings. It has also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against ethnic armed rebel groups.

Security forces have killed about 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. As the crackdown has become more severe, an armed resistance has grown inside the country.

Harmer reported from Bangkok.

In this photo provided by An Khoun Sam Aun/National Television of Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, and Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, left, hold a souvenir photo showing them, after a meeting in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Friday Jan. 7, 2022. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after last year's military takeover has provoked an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army's seizure of power. (An Khoun SamAun/National Television of Cambodia via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn speaks during a press conference upon his arrival from Myanmar, at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after last year's military takeover has provoked an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army's seizure of power. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn speaks during a press conference upon his arrival from Myanmar, at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after last year's military takeover has provoked an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army's seizure of power. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, talks with his deputy prime ministers, Sar Kheng, center, and Tea Banh, left, during the arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport from Myanmar, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after last year's military takeover has provoked an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army's seizure of power. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith