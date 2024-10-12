Cam Skattebo runs for 156 yards, Arizona State knocks off No. 16 Utah 27-19

Skattebo had a lot to do with it.

On a run in the third quarter, Arizona State's contact-seeking running back broke several tackles, put his hand down to keep his balance and stiff-armed another tackler for a 50-yard touchdown run. Skattebo put the game all but out of reach in the fourth quarter, breaking a tackle then outrunning Utah's defense for a 47-yard touchdown dash.

Leavitt threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jordyn Tyson before going out on a hard hit in the second quarter. Jeff Sims, his replacement, completed the injury-inducing drive with a 2-yard TD run and Leavitt returned for the second half.

Arizona State is off to its best start since opening 5-1 in 2019.

Rising threw three interceptions after missing three games with a finger injury and the Utes (4-2, 1-2) spent most of the night failing to capitalize on opportunities in the Sun Devils' end.

Rising threw an interception at Arizona State's 9, Utah turned it over on downs early in the fourth quarter and the Utes had to settle for field goals on four more trips inside Arizona State's 30. The last, by Cole Becker from 46 yards in the fourth quarter, came after a pass-interference penalty against Money Parks negated Mycah Pittman's 12-yard touchdown catch.

Rising threw another interception late, finishing 16 of 37 for 209 yards.

Micah Bernard carried Utah's offense most of the night, running for 129 yards and a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Skattebo has been one of the nation's most versatile running backs and seems to get better later in games. His hard running and an improved defense may lead to Arizona State earning its first ranking since 2021. Utah will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 after its second straight loss.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts TCU next Saturday.

Arizona State: At Cincinnati next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP