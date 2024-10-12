Cam Skattebo runs for 156 yards, Arizona State knocks off No. 16 Utah 27-19

By JOHN MARSHALL – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona State spoiled Utah quarterback Cameron Rising's return with a 27-19 victory over the 16th-ranked Utes on Friday night.

The Sun Devils (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) lost quarterback Sam Leavitt for most of the second quarter, yet found a way to pull out the biggest win of second-year coach Kenny Dillingham's career.

Skattebo had a lot to do with it.

On a run in the third quarter, Arizona State's contact-seeking running back broke several tackles, put his hand down to keep his balance and stiff-armed another tackler for a 50-yard touchdown run. Skattebo put the game all but out of reach in the fourth quarter, breaking a tackle then outrunning Utah's defense for a 47-yard touchdown dash.

Leavitt threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jordyn Tyson before going out on a hard hit in the second quarter. Jeff Sims, his replacement, completed the injury-inducing drive with a 2-yard TD run and Leavitt returned for the second half.

Arizona State is off to its best start since opening 5-1 in 2019.

Rising threw three interceptions after missing three games with a finger injury and the Utes (4-2, 1-2) spent most of the night failing to capitalize on opportunities in the Sun Devils' end.

Rising threw an interception at Arizona State's 9, Utah turned it over on downs early in the fourth quarter and the Utes had to settle for field goals on four more trips inside Arizona State's 30. The last, by Cole Becker from 46 yards in the fourth quarter, came after a pass-interference penalty against Money Parks negated Mycah Pittman's 12-yard touchdown catch.

Rising threw another interception late, finishing 16 of 37 for 209 yards.

Micah Bernard carried Utah's offense most of the night, running for 129 yards and a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Skattebo has been one of the nation's most versatile running backs and seems to get better later in games. His hard running and an improved defense may lead to Arizona State earning its first ranking since 2021. Utah will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 after its second straight loss.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts TCU next Saturday.

Arizona State: At Cincinnati next Saturday.

