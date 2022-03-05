Cam Johnson banks in 3, NBA-leading Suns stun Knicks 115-114

Johnson hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks — up 86-76 when Randle was tossed — have lost seven straight.

Randle scored 25 points, and Robinson added 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Randle and Johnson were called for technicals after bumping chests and exchanging words. A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection.

Paul has been out with a broken thumb since Feb. 16 and could miss the rest of the regular season. Booker missed his second straight game because he's in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Payne finished with 17 points and 16 assists. Mikal Bridges had 20 points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: All five starters scored in double figures. ... Slam dunk winner Obi Toppin was a late scratch with a strained left hamstring.

Suns: Johnson took a hard shoulder to the chest in the first quarter and briefly went back to the locker room. He came back for the second quarter and scored nine points before halftime. ... Hosted a 20th consecutive sellout crowd of 17,071 at the Footprint Center.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Suns: At Milwaukee on Sunday.

___

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates a three pointer against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Knicks 115-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle are separated by the referee during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Phoenix. Randle was ejected after the play as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Knicks 115-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) shoots the game-winning three pointer over New York Knicks guard Alec Burks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Knicks 115-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) dishes off as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Knicks 115-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Knicks 115-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) dishes off against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Knicks 115-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)