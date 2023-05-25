Calls for unity dominate Africa Day celebrations

“We use Africa Day to reaffirm the importance of consolidating democracy and consolidating good governance across Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

Critics say the AU has failed to achieve some of its objectives, but supporters argue that it's powers are restricted so as to allow the members' heads of state to remain in control.

Kenyan political analyst and lawyer Danstan Omari says the AU is a “dead bulldog” that lacks mechanisms to enforce any of its mandate.

“It’s a talk show that has no impact at all. If you don’t have the mechanisms to enforce anything, then why are you there? So in my own view it’s a body that needs to be completely removed,” Omari told the Associated Press.