Calipari calls Kentucky a 'basketball school,' riling Stoops

Before the Wildcats' second of four exhibition games in the Bahamas, Calipari noted recently approved upgrades for other programs at the school, The Athletic reported. In stating his desire for similar improvements for his highly successful program, he said, "This is a basketball school. It's always been that. Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls ... But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we're doing."

Stoops responded to the remarks on Twitter and said, "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC?" He ended the post with the hashtag "#4straightpostseasonwins," referencing the Wildcats' recent success.