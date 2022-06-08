journal-news logo
California's Newsom cruises to easy primary victory

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Nation & World
By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s primary barely one year after surviving a recall attempt, advancing to the November general election where he will be an overwhelming favorite to defeat a little-known Republican state senator.

Early returns Tuesday showed Newsom receiving just over 60% of the vote. He was far ahead of second-place finisher Brian Dahle, a Republican state lawmaker and farmer from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state that borders Oregon and Nevada

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Alex Padilla had an equally easy time advancing to a November runoff. He was appointed to the seat by Newsom last year after Kamala Harris resigned to become vice president.

Padilla was on the ballot twice — once to complete the final few months of Harris' term and another in a race for a full six-year term that begins in January.

Early vote totals showed Republican attorney Mark Meuser was second in both races. Meuser's work with the right-leaning Dhillon Law Group has included 22 lawsuits against Newsom claiming he overstepped his authority in imposing coronavirus restrictions.

Turnout in the nation's most populous state was light despite significant frustration by voters over record-high gas prices, rising crime and a homelessness crisis in cities large and small. But despite those problems Democrats are expected to maintain their stranglehold on state offices and in the Legislature.

Just one year ago, it looked as if Newsom could be on his way out as more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office. Dozens of Republicans lined up to challenge him in the 2021 recall election, eager to take down the Democratic governor of the nation’s most populous state ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Instead, Newsom defeated the recall in such a decisive way that none of the major contenders from last year filed to challenge him for reelection this year.

“This is almost the definition of a noncompetitive race," said Jessica Levinson, a political commentator and election law professor at Loyola Marymount University.

Freed from the political pressure that typically accompanies governors during an election year, Newsom has sought to further establish California as the anchor of the nation’s left wing. He has vowed to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. And he has pushed for a new law that would let private citizens enforce a ban on some assault weapons – similar to how Texas allows the public to sue people to enforce that state’s ban on most abortions.

Dahle, has joined his Republican colleagues in blaming Newsom for the state’s record high gas prices, which hit a record high of $6.37 per gallon on Tuesday. He and other lawmakers – including some Democrats – have called on Newsom to temporarily suspend California’s gas tax, which at 51.1 cents per gallon is the second highest in the nation.

Newsom has rejected that in favor of a plan to send up to $800 to people who own cars, plus another $750 million to give people free rides on public transit for three months.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. California is a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and its voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1. Newsom and Padilla face little-known competitors in the June 7 primary election.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

FILE - Michael Shellenberger, president of Environmental Progress, testifies during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Shellenberger is running as an Independent in the California Governor's race the primary election on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Padilla, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris after her election as vice president in 2020, faces largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Dahle is the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate in the June 7 primary. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

